The Apple Isle will host the season finale in November, however it will be a new-look Rally of Tasmania.

The event will shift north from Launceston to Burnie thanks to support from the Burnie City Council and Events Tasmania, while naming rights backing will come from Buckby Motors.

“Burnie has a proud history of hosting rally events and we look forward to welcoming competitors and their hundreds of support crew to our city, and the region.” said Burnie City Council Mayor Teeny Brumby.

“There are many passionate motorsports fans in our community and I expect they will be excited to see Australia's best rally teams in action.”

ARC boss Adrian Coppin says the event is shaping up as an ideal season finale.

“We're thrilled to be finishing the Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship season in a new Tasmanian location, with Burnie the ideal place for us to celebrate our 2024 champions,” Coppin said.

“Burnie is a great location, easily accessible for local and interstate teams and will provide new challenges to the drivers and co-drivers with new stages to make up the event and test Australia's best rally teams.

“We're thrilled to be working in partnership with the Burnie City Council and Events Tasmania team to deliver this national event, and we expect a large number of competitors and spectators to venture to Burnie for an unforgettable experience in November this year.

“We're also delighted to confirm Buckby Motors as the naming rights partner for this event in 2024. The Buckby Motors Rally of Tasmania will be the perfect end to what is shaping up to be one of the best rally seasons in recent years.”

The event will take place on November 22-24.