Supported by Rodin Motorsports, Sharp captured the F4 British Championship last year at the final round in Brands Hatch, not only collecting the trophy but a slew of prizes that included an F1 simulator experience with Mercedes, and a grand prix weekend embedded with McLaren.

Rodin, run by Australian entrepreneur David Dicker, also won last year's GB3 title courtesy of Swiss-born British driver Callum Voisin.

Assessing the new season ahead with Rodin, Sharp said: “GB3 is obviously a jump up from F4 and the next step towards my target of F1.

“The cars are a bit more powerful and the calendar is a little more international with three European grands prix tracks now on the schedule. So all of that is very, very positive.

“Without a doubt, I'm looking forward to getting onto some of those European F1 tracks. It's going to be a new learning experience and we won't get much testing on them, so it will be tough at times.

“But I'm also looking forward to getting back onto the British tracks with which I'm already familiar. That will be good as I know what to expect.”

The eight-round calendar starts at Oulton Park and moves on to Silverstone, the renowned Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, Hungary's Hungaroring, and Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

A further round at Silverstone follows before concluding with Donington Park and Brands Hatch in September when Sharp is hoping to add the GB3 crown to his British F4 success.

“I wouldn't be racing if I wasn't aiming to win, so back-to-back titles is certainly the aim,” said Sharp.

“However, it is a new category, so I've got to take that into account. Even so, I definitely want to be fighting at the front, and fighting for the championship.

“You obviously get a lot of confidence from winning a title. Knowing I've been able to handle everything and come out on top will definitely be a big boost.”

As with the British F4 series, the drivers competing in GB3 are equipped with identical single-seater chassis built by Tatuus in Italy.

The cars have larger wings and comprise a two-litre, four-cylinder normally aspirated engine, producing 250bhp and delivering top speeds of around 160mph.

“I have already done some laps in the GB3 car, so I know what to expect,” assessed Sharp.

“It is definitely a step up from F4 and, to be honest, I like it better. The chassis has a bit more horsepower and a lot more downforce, so it is a heap of fun to drive.

“There will, of course, be an adjustment when it comes to understanding how it reacts when we actually go racing wheel-to-wheel but I'm really looking forward to that.”

2024 GB3 Championship calendar

March 30-April 1: Oulton Park, UK

April 27-28: Silverstone, UK

June 1-2: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

June 22-23: Hungaroring, Hungary

July 13-14: Zandvoort, Netherlands

July 27-28: Silverstone, UK

September 7-8: Donington Park, UK

September 28-29: Brands Hatch, UK