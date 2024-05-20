Wanneroo Raceway has become something of a fixture on the calendar, hosting 44 events in the last 47 years, with two of the absences during that period due to COVID restrictions.

However, as revealed by Speedcafe in recent weeks, the on again, off again talk of a street circuit event in Perth is back on again, with a view to potentially opening the season in 2026.

The idea is only embryonic but WA Premier Roger Cook's presence at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint can only be taken as an encouraging sign regarding the state government's interest in Supercars.

It is believed that the street circuit plans include a layout near Optus Stadium and the city's casino, among other possible sites.

If it comes to pass, it would replace Wanneroo, which is located in the city's north, some 40km from the CBD.

So, we ask in this week's Pirtek Poll, which do you prefer?

Wanneroo Raceway may not be the most glamorous location on the calendar, but the Supercars teams have a modern pit lane and paddock area to work from.

With the circuit sitting in an amphitheatre, spectator sightlines are also good, albeit not quite as good as before the construction of said modern pit lane.

The track itself is something of a bullring, with a surface which is rough but not as rough as it used to be, and can turn on very good racing, very dull racing, or something in between.

Obviously, we do not know what a Perth street circuit would look like, or how it would race.

Some street circuits are better than others, and some – Surfers Paradise comes to mind – reliably produce either mind-numbingly boring or wonderfully chaotic races.

In any case, a new track guarantees at least novelty value.

One located near enough to the CBD of the fourth most populous city of the country exposes Supercars to new fans and gives local media reliable content.

A street circuit would also, presumably, cause Supercars to implement its twin 250km format, matching the NTI Townsville 500, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Vailo Adelaide 500, and whatever the season-opener is (which may indeed be a Perth street circuit anyway).

Then there is the jeopardy of a street circuit – with walls in so close, awkward road cambers, and so on – which cannot be matched by permanent circuits.

But, what do you think? Do you prefer a Perth street circuit or sticking to Wanneroo Raceway?

Cast your vote below in this week's Pirtek Poll.