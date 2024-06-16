At the three-quarter mark of this year's race, the field sits under Safety Car with the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry, driven by Laurens Vanthoor, at the head of the pack.

However, in the same Safety Car train is the second-placed #8 Toyota, with Ryo Hirakawa at the wheel, followed by the #7 entry with Nyck de Vries at the controls.

Rain continued to impact the race, bringing long periods of neutralisation behind the Safety Cars from the halfway point.

However, it has since cleared and some racing has occurred, before the latest Safety Car.

That was triggered by a crash for Daniel Mancinelli, who rolled his Aston Martin at Indianapolis – though he was able to climb from the wrecked Vantage.

The crash took place at 09:35 local time, in the 17th hour of the race.

He'd been attempting to leave space for one of the Ferrari Hypercar entries before when he lost control on the damp track.

There are 11 Hypercar runners on the lead lap, the top three split by less than two seconds behind the Safety Car, with the fourth-placed #2 Cadillac Racing entry two-and-a-half minutes back.

AF Corse leads the LMP2 class with Ben Barnicoat leading from the Oliver Jarvis piloted United Autosports entry, with more than two minutes between the pair. In total, four LMP2 cara remain on the lead lap.

In LMGT3, the Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan in a tightly contested class that sees the top five runners on the lead lap, and caught behind the same Safety Car.

Six hours of the race remain, with conditions having improved since the overnight rain and the Circuit de la Sarthe based in sunshine for the run to the flag.