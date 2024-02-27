The festival will see a current Supercar unleashed in the national capital for the first time in almost 22 years courtesy of Canberran Cameron Hill and his Matt Stone Racing Camaro.

The Thoroughbred Park circuit, a creation of the Canberra Racing Club in conjunction with Project Supercars, has now been fully commissioned and testing completed.

“It was a wonderful moment for our team,” said Project Supercars Director Peter Bakavgas.

“To see this vision come to life is electrifying and we can't wait to get these special cars on it at speed.

“Thoroughbred Park will transform this week with the European food village, trade stalls and entertainment precincts for all ages to create a true festival with European flare.”

In addition to the Gen3 Camaro, highlights include a Formula 1 LC88, two S5000s and some of Adrian Portelli's elite special vehicles.

Iconic vehicles from marques including Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche will be on display, as will an original Formula 2 Brabham BT35 and an Alan Moffat XY GT.

“These are some of the most sought-after cars in the world, some of them are very rarely seen in public, let alone in our backyard right here in Canberra,” remarked Bakavgas.

“We will provide a full integrated AV experience and the wonderful hospitality Thoroughbred Park is famous for.”

The event takes place this Saturday from 16:00 into the evening, under lights, and then on Sunday from 09:00-16:00, with tickets available from $39.80 for the Sunday session.

As it stands, the festival circuit is the closest thing which Canberra has to a race track, with a proposal for a Supercars event in a Townsville-style venue at EPIC (Exhibition Park In Canberra) rejected last year.

Meanwhile, Hill and his Supercar will visit Majura Park Shopping Centre tomorrow for a display and autograph session from 09:30-11:00, ahead of the Canberra Festival of Speed.