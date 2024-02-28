Ricciardo's RB proved something of a surprise performer during pre-season testing last week with solid baseline performance from the very outset.

While the precise pecking order from the test is unclear, with the Australian predicting at least one team to surprise, the RB is considered to be firmly in the midfield pack.

Red Bull Racing is light years clear at the front of the field, with Ferrari next best. The remaining eight teams are seemingly closer than ever.

Despite that, the RB stood out on track as a compliant car, which freed the team to focus on performance aspects of testing.

“I feel like it's kind of very similar characteristics to how I left it last year,” Ricciardo said of his new steed.

“I think for Yuki [Tsunoda] and myself, we're able to get into it pretty quickly.

“Obviously engine, gearbox, all these things, there hasn't really been any chances. So reliability, we've been able to just kind of smash it and get going and start quite early with set-up stuff.

“So I think quite early, we were comfortable to [say], ‘alright guys, let's start doing some work and try some changes'.

“It's been very similar to last year. I think there is some things that have improved, which is nice, but also it's only natural with a few months of development and not too many real changes.

“So I've been comfortable,” he added.

“Comfortable, but aware that we're not a race-winning car yet. There's certainly still some feedback.”

While confident in the car, Ricciardo and new team boss Laurent Mekies worked downplay RB's hopes heading into the season.

The former AlphaTauri squad improved sharply in the last part of 2023, highlighted by Ricciardo's performance at the Mexico City Grand Prix where he qualified on the second row.

There were new parts arriving as late as Abu Dhabi, when the team deployed a new floor for the final race, in an aggressive push for performance.

That effort has spilled into 2024 and seen the team start the year on good footing, potentially leapfrogging its way ahead of the midfield crush.

“I think we're a little bit out of that,” Ricciardo said of the competition in the midfield.

“But I do think we're kind of at the front of the midfield, where we definitely have aims to be as the season goes on.

“I feel like there's probably still a little bit more to find to get there.

“All going well, [in Bahrain], I hope to be fighting for Q3, but there's no guarantees. It's still a pretty tight midfield.”

Opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix begins this evening from 22:30 AEDT.