Ricciardo rejoined RB midway through last season after sitting out the start of the year after being axed by McLaren at the end of 2022.

His exit from F1 followed two tough seasons with the Woking operation that saw his race-winning reputation cop a battering.

The time away from the spotlight’s glare in the first part of 2023 gave the Australian time to reassess and rediscover himself and brought with it a change in mindset.

Where once success was measured in wins, there are now other markers for Ricciardo.

It’s why, having walked away from F1 stating he’d only return with a winning drive, he agreed to race the worst car on the grid.

“I definitely feel… and probably it’s because I’ve been through a little bit of the shit as well, or the lows, that I’m coming in with no… not too proud or I don’t have an ego or anything like that,” Ricciardo told Speedcafe.

“I’m willing to speak up, and I’m also willing to be wrong.”

Ricciardo is a key player at RB as much for his off-track abilities as his on-track performances.

A race winner, he can provide detailed feedback to engineers – something they’ve typically not enjoyed in Faenza, given its history of blooding young drivers.

But his experience offers other benefits, including his ability to lead and inspire the workforce.

Ricciardo’s approach is mirrored by new team principal Laurent Mekies, who has stepped in to replace Franz Tost this season.

Above him sits Peter Bayer, himself a new recruit midway through 2023, like Ricciardo.

There’s a host of other significant signings too, such as ex-Alpine sporting director Alan Permane.

An off-season name change was a deliberate move to emphasise the team’s new ambition and direction and allows the team to stand on its own feet.

While Bayer and Mekies are leading that transformation, Ricciardo playing a key role too.

“We’re to trying definitely a culture here that is there, like, accountability,” he explained.

“I want also other people to feel like they can speak up. It’s not just me because I’m a driver, ‘oh I have a voice’.

“Everyone should be able to, if they’re not happy with something, I want to hear about it. I want other people in the team to hear about it.

“So, from that point of view, I think I’m helping lead a little bit, or lead a little bit with some direction or some ideas.”