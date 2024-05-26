The JTG Daughterty Racing driver was fined the equivalent of AUD 112,000 (USD 75,000) after a brawl broke out near the Richard Childress Racing transporters at North Wilkesboro Speedway, while two of his crew members were suspended.

“We're still undecided,” Stenhouse Jnr said during his Saturday media availability at this weekend's Charlotte event.

“I think we spent all week really focused on just racing here at Charlotte and what we needed to do to run well here.

“We've got until next week to kind of figure that out. But, our main focus was just getting back on track and making sure we have a strong run Sunday.”

Stenhouse and JTG Daughtery have until Tuesday evening (17:00 ET) to inform NASCAR officials if they will appeal, while neither Busch nor any RCR crew members were sanctioned.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott had suggested NASCAR was hypocritical in issuing the fine yet using the fight to promote the series.

He was also shocked at the magnitude of the penalty which had been issued to his fellow Chevrolet steerer when he learnt of the figure during pre-event media availability.

“$75,000? Wow. I heard he got fined, but I didn't know it was $75,000,” said Elliott.

“Yeah, that's a lot,” he added.

“That's a lot of money. That seems wild to me.

“Yeah, that seems like a lot for that situation. You're going to fine him, but you're going to promote with it?

“Like, what are we doing? That's a little strange to me. That's just the first thought that comes to my mind, is that's a lot of money to fine a guy.

“It's not okay, but we're going to blast it all over everything to get more clicks. I don't really agree with that.”

Elliott went on to win today's Xfinity Series race as he performs double duty this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.