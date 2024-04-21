The official three-day attendance was 67,411 for the championship's new stop in New Zealand, replacing the now-closed Pukekohe after a year away from the nation.

Supercars had announced a sellout of most race day (Saturday and Sunday) ticket options in the weeks prior to the event, even after adding a new grandstand in February.

As was often the case at Pukekohe, Kiwi drivers have thrived this weekend, with Brad Jones Racing's Andre Heimgartner winning Saturday's race and Grove Racing's Matt Payne qualifying on pole position today.

The crowd figure was announced by New Zealand's Economic Development Minister, Melissa Lee, on the grid, prior to this afternoon's 60-lap race.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “This has been an incredible weekend for Supercars.

“The overwhelming response to the event and the warm reception from the Taupo community, that began with thousands of fans lining the streets to welcome all 24 Supercars to Taupō with the first ever full field Track to Town will be etched into Supercars history.

“The whole event has been a success because of the incredible support of our fans here in New Zealand, and those who made the journey to Taupo for this weekend's momentous event.

“We are immensely grateful to the Taupō community, Taupō Council, the New Zealand Government, our fans, volunteers, sponsors and broadcasters for their incredible welcome and support.

“Supercars extends its heartfelt gratitude to the fans, partners, teams, drivers, and everyone involved in making the ITM Taupo Super400 an unforgettable success.”

The 2024 Taupo Super400 was is the first event in a three-year deal with the national government, and saw a full-field Track to Town, on the Thursday of race week, for the first time in Supercars.