The second round went to Marjoram over his Team Motion Racing Isuzu D-MAX teammate Aaron Borg. Borg won Races 3 and 4 while third overall went to Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux Cody Brewczynski.

The Race 3 grid was based on the combined results of the previous races with Marjoram on pole ahead of Brewczynski, Borg, Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger), Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) and David Sieders (Mazda BT-50).

Marjoram won the start and led Brewczynski. An incident that involve Ryan How (Ranger) and Adam Cottrell (Holden Colorado) cause Ben Walsh (Hilux) to hit the gravel trap as he avoided them. It brought out the Safety Car.

The race resumed with Brewczynski able to manoeuvre down the inside of Marjoram at Turn 1. Both went wide and Borg went through to the lead with Crick second from Brewczynski and Marjoram.

The latter was able to retake Brewczynski and just missed out on nabbing Crick and a one-two with his winning teammate Borg.

From 13th Ryal Harris (BT-50) crossed the line fifth behind Brewczynski. But Harris' aggressive move with his overtake of Wanzek cost him a 5s penalty and he was repositioned to seventh behind Wanzek who just held off Sieders. How was eighth in front of Craig Woods (Hilux), Espray (D-MAX), Vernon (Triton) and Sharma (BT-50).

Harris was again the hard charger in Race 4. He was fourth at the end of the first lap, behind Borg, Marjoram and Brewczynski, and second a little over a lap later.

Crick who started on the outside of the front row, dropped to fifth in the early foray and would be ultimately pit bound with a gear shift issue.

Harris grabbed the lead off Borg on Lap 9 and greeted the chequered flag first, but he was hit with a 5s penalty for a start line infringement. Marjoram finished second ahead of Brewczynski, Sieders with Harris classified fifth.

Then followed Wanzek, How, Espray, Cottrell and Woods. Vernon was next after he survived a hit that spun Brad Vereker (Triton) who finished behind Rossi Johnson (Triton) and Jason Norris (Hilux).

The next round of the SuperUtes Series will again be on the Supercars support program at Sydney Motorsport Park in July 19-21.