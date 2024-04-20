The field did two laps behind the Safety Car before it green. Despite the very wet conditions it ran without the need to see the Safety Car again.

Russell led initially from championship leader Porsche Centre Motorsport Melbourne's Harri Jones before he was passed by Angelo Mouzouris. The Sonic Racing pilot finished 1.0s behind Russell in his best result in the category.

Jones was third while Nash Morris in the Scotty Taylor, Ash Seward Motorsport-prepped entry overtook Garth Walden Racing's Dylan O'Keeffe on the final lap to secure fourth place.

Then came Ryder Quinn, just in front of Fabian Coulthard. They had a good margin on Jackson Walls, Marco Giltrap and Harrison Goodman. Glen Wood crossed the line 11th after he ran wide at Turn 9 on lap 10 when attempting to stay in front of Giltrap.

Bayley Hall was next ahead of Lockie Bloxsom and Dale Wood who was also battling with Giltrap when he was pressured into a spin.

Points leader in Pro Am Adrian Flack led the class from start to finish and placed 15th, ahead of Pro Tom McLennan. The next two were local Kiwis Rick Armstrong and Sam Gillmore who were second and third in Pro Am.

Marcos Flack had the biggest lose in the race and was able to extract himself for a gravel trap and finished ahead of Pro Am racer Dean Cook. Matt Slavin was another spinner and had to pit to replace a rear wheel after the tyre came off.

The Porsches will be on track twice on Sunday at the Taupo Super Sprint with races scheduled for 9:15am AEST and 1:55pm.