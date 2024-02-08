The Italian is widely acclaimed for leading Suzuki to its first riders' title in two decades and first ever teams' title, both in 2020, having been there from the beginning of its most recent stint in the championship.

He made a shock move to the world of Formula 1, specifically with Alpine, just months later, but parted ways with the Anglo-French squad last year.

Brivio had been tipped to join the struggling Honda, perhaps displacing Alberto Puig as Team Manager, but has instead landed at MotoGP's newest team.

“It all happened very quickly in the last days with Justin [Marks, founder/co-owner] asking me to help Trackhouse in the MotoGP challenge,” he explained.

“It's so exciting to be a part of this new project since the beginning and I'm really looking forward to get to know Trackhouse more and see what we can bring in MotoGP from the successful vision and experience that this company has in other sports and environments.

“It could be a great combination of the two worlds. Now, it's just one more test to go, almost time to go racing and we will try to support as much as we can our two talented riders Miguel [Oliveira] and Raul [Fernandez] and have fun.

“In the last few days everything has happened very quickly and before I could not say where I was going but hey, it's great news and we will start working quickly.”

Brivio's credits extend far beyond Suzuki, having also won five MotoGP riders' and four constructors' titles as Team Manager at Yamaha.

Marks said, “It's incredible to have someone of Davide's calibre and experience leading the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP Team.

“All of us at the company are humbled by the commitment he has made.

“It became apparent the moment I met Davide that he would be someone that fits perfectly in the Trackhouse culture.

“I know he will lead us to great things on and off the racetrack.”

Having been established in NASCAR just three years ago, Trackhouse has now also taken over as Aprilia's satellite MotoGP team after CryptoData RNF was banished from the championship at the end of the 2023 season.

In a sign of its ties with Aprilia and the Noale marque's ambitions, Oliveira has been handed a ‘factory-spec' bike as opposed to a year-old RS-GP for the 2024 campaign, while Fernandez looks set to receive one during the year.

Wilco Zeelenberg, who has been with the operation which began as SRT and morphed into the similarly short-lived RNF, is Team Manager.