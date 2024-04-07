Waters made his NASCAR debut in Martinsville on Saturday morning (Australian time) in the third-tier Truck Series, putting together a solid mid-pack run before wrecking at three-quarter race distance.

Despite the crash he was left hugely enthused by his first taste of bitumen oval racing, which he described as relentless.

It’s highly likely that Waters will return to ThorSport Racing for the Kansas race next month, although he insists that a final decision on that is yet to be made.

Speaking to media after the race, Waters was asked if the Martinsville outing had reinforced his dream of making a full-time switch to NASCAR.

The question prompted a positive response, although Waters admitted that he still has unfinished business in Supercars.

“I love oval racing and do a lot of dirt stuff at home. I always watch NASCAR and this is my first proper taste of it to see if I like it or not, and honestly, I love it.

“I still have unfinished business back in Australia and I have an amazing team there that I have been trying to win a championship with, so I will go back home and win some races in Aussie and see if we can get back here again.”

Waters also expanded on the enjoyment he took from the contact-style racing in Martinsville.

“Just, the racing is so robust,” he said.

“Everyone is into each other. There is still a bit of respect there. It’s totally different from what we do in Australia. I love it.

“You can bump a little and give some back a little without putting someone in. That was probably the biggest thing [to learn].”