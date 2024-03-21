The Tickford star bounced back from a tough season-opener in Bathurst in style on Thursday afternoon, securing pole for the second of four races in Melbourne.

When fronting the TV cameras for the post-session interview, his immediate focus was on the whereabouts of his Boost Mobile-branded hat.

The reference was a dig at Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney, who sparked controversy when he didn’t wear the Boost-branded hat after taking for the second race in Bathurst last month.

Boost took over from Armor All as the pole award sponsor this season, with the rejection of the hat in Bathurst covered by a loophole in the regulations that named the outgoing sponsor.

That rule was changed for Albert Park this weekend, although Waters was more than happy to don a Boost Mobile hat as he fronted the cameras.

“I just want to put my Boost hat on,” joked Waters when the Boost hat and pole cheque weren’t on hand as his interview started.

“[There’s been] a lot of conjecture around the hat. I’ll happily wear it and get the cheque.”

When the hat and cheque did arrive he added: “Yay. Give me the hat! We’ll keep [Boost founder Peter] Adderton happy.”

Feeney took pole for this evening’s opener at Albert Park but wasn’t interviewed or presented with a pole winner’s cheque on TV following the back-to-back sessions.