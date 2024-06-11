The Pizza Hut car features the ever-watching Dreaming Being, Bunjil, who created all of the natural features of landscapes from mountain ranges to all of the trees.

As with the sister R&J Batteries Camaro of Andre Heimgartner, the Car #96 livery has been designed in partnership with the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation (MAC) which services the Albury area in which BJR is based.

Bunjil not only created all landscapes but gave each tribe their country and created the laws, customs and rites that help to organise Aboriginal society.

He teaches us to ‘respect yourself, respect others and respect the environment' as those that are protectors of his creations.

The hands on the #96 Camaro symbolise a sense of connection and belonging between individuals, communities and ancestral spirits.

The artists have also included the phrase ‘BJR Deadly As' within the design, which can be seen on the wing endplates.

“The car looks amazing, there's no denying that but it's also representing something very meaningful and that's the best part about Indigenous Round,” said Macauley Jones.

“Carrying Bunjil across the car is pretty cool. What it represents and means to Aboriginal culture is massive.

“I'm excited to have this car in Darwin and representing the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation in NT is special.”

MAC's Carl Tunstall remarked, “The opportunity for us to work with Brad Jones Racing for a second year has given the fellas in the working groups a great opportunity to showcase their artwork skills and connect back to country and culture.

“The concept of the artwork is linked to The Creator, Bungil. Bungil, or the spirit Wedge-Tail Eagle is seen as the creator of land, rivers and the natural environment who helped form the laws, customs and rights in Aboriginal culture.

“The bold green and yellow lines represent the rivers we live, play, and rely on in our region.”

The Darwin Triple Crown starts this Friday at Hidden Valley Raceway.

PHOTOS: Brad Jones Racing #96 Indigenous livery