‘Flash’ has spent the majority of his motorsport career to date in a team run by famous father Paul Morris, including a title-winning Super3 campaign in 2021 and the subsequent two seasons in Super2.

However, after dipping his toe in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge with success last year, he will contest the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia season with Scott Taylor Motorsport.

While Paul is a four-time Australian Super Touring Champion and a Bathurst 1000 winner, who has helped to develop talents such as 2023 Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki and 2023 Sandown 500 winner Broc Feeney, Nash felt a need to go his own way.

He explained on the KTM Summer Grill, speaking before the STM deal was done, “I think what I need to do is stop driving for our own team, our family-run team, and try and find a team that’ll run me.

“It’s pretty hard when you go in there and you work on the car; when you drive it, you’re a bit worried about banging it up, so I think that’s our biggest problem at the moment.”

Nevertheless, Morris junior does not believe the experience has harmed him so far.

Morris senior believes Kostecki’s mechanical brain was key to his maiden Supercars title last year, and son Nash agrees.

“To go racing, Dad basically said that you’ve got to do your mechanical apprenticeship,” he recalled.

“I completed that [in 2022], which was great – I got to fix my own car if I make a mishap in it – but it definitely gives you a bit of an understanding of what’s going on underneath you.

“You can actually pinpoint what’s going on sometimes, especially if you know how it all works underneath that car.”

The 2024 Carrera Cup Australian season commences at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on March 21-24.

For more from Nash Morris, check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.