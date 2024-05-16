The Triple Eight Race Engineering Supercars driver will get behind the wheel of a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, as did then-Erebus Motorsport team-mate Brodie Kostecki in 2023.

As was the case then, Brown's NASCAR cameo will be backed by Peter Adderton's MobileX brand, as well as other personal sponsors.

“Absolutely incredible opportunity to be able to head stateside and race at the highest level in America with Richard Childress Racing!!” he wrote on social media.

“I've got some great sponsors that have supported me for a long time in Australia and MobileX, Motorola & Shaw and Partners Financial Services are joining us for the race. We wouldn't have been able to do it without them.

“Can't wait to get to Sonoma and have been working hard to prep, but first we've got Supercars in Perth this weekend!”

The call-up makes for two Supercars drivers in action in the Cup race at Sonoma on the weekend of Sunday, June 9, with Cam Waters to drive RFK Racing's ‘Stage 60' Ford.

Brown's predecessor at Triple Eight, Shane van Gisbergen, will of course be competing in his regular Xfinity Series ride, with Kaulig Racing.

Brown leads the Repco Supercars Championship by 71 points over Red Bull Ampol Racing team-mate Broc Feeney after he led a one-two for the squad last time out at Taupo.