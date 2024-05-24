As then-team-mate Brodie Kostecki did at Indianapolis in 2023, Brown will drive the #33 Richard Childress Racing Camaro with the backing of the Peter Adderton-led mobile brand, and a similar paintjob.

This time around, the sponsorship will be used to publicise the launch of the MobileX moto g play 2024 bundle specifically, which will be available through United States retail chain Walmart.

“We're thrilled to be back at NASCAR reigniting the track alongside our partner Motorola, sponsoring international star Will Brown in his NASCAR Cup Series debut,” said Adderton, MobileX's founder and CEO.

“MobileX is not just speeding ahead; we're setting the pace for innovation and exhilaration in the wireless industry.

“This partnership isn't just about crossing the finish line—it's about accelerating our brand's visibility, igniting passion, and together with Motorola, celebrating the launch of the MobileX moto g play in Walmart.”

The official render of the livery also shows the #33 Chevrolet sporting the branding of Brown's other personal partners such as mobile phone accessories brand Quad Lock and Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

Supercars has also come onboard to advertise its Superview streaming service to the US market, as it did when Kostecki made his Cup Series cameo in 2023.

Brown will be one of two current Supercars Championship drivers in the Cup race at Sonoma on June 9 (local time), the other being Tickford Racing's Cam Waters in an RFK Racing Ford.

The Toowoomban's predecessor at Triple Eight Race Engineering, Shane van Gisbergen, will be steering his regular NASCAR Xfinity Series ride, the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Before then, Brown pairs up with Chaz Mostert to race in the Clippy Cup Hyundai Excel enduro today at Queensland Raceway.