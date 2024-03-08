We asked what you think of the prospect of a Canberra Supercars event, following the Canberra Festival of Speed and an ambitious election pitch for a permanent race track in the Nation's Capital.

While only around one in 10 respondents (11.27 percent of the 2920 at time of writing) oppose the idea, just under three in 10 (28.94 percent) voted ‘Support; Supercars needs to visit every state/territory'.

The remaining 60 percent of you, or thereabouts, were more pragmatic.

17.12 percent voted to ‘Support if a suitable circuit becomes available' while 42.67 percent voted that ‘Other circuits/locations should be added/restored to the calendar before Canberra'.

Reader Rowan Measday wrote, “Winton, Queensland Raceway, and Phillip Island would all be far more suitable for a return to the calendar than a Canberra event.”

‘upside_down_nine' commented, “Well, before Singapore or any other overseas event.”

‘d3racing' apparently took issue with the infamous original Canberra Street Circuit, declaring, “As long as it's not another narrow street track you can't pass at and is an additional event, not to replace an existing one, then sure.

“Otherwise, No.”

If ever a Canberra street event was to be added to the calendar, then the favourite would be the EPIC (Exhibition Park in Canberra) proposal which came to light in 2021, although the territory government baulked at funding that idea in recent times.

‘Mr Matt', though, is one of the few who liked the original circuit, writing, “I don't know why but I was a fan of the Canberra track.”

There is still time to vote on Canberra, before a new Pirtek Poll goes live on Monday on Speedcafe.