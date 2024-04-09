The world famous brand, through the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners business, was the naming rights backer of Erebus during its title-winning 2023 season.

However it pulled the pin on that backing ahead of the 2024 season amid the sensational split with Kostecki that saw him sit out the first two rounds.

Kostecki is now set to return to Erebus at the ITM Taupo Super400 later this month thanks to a truce between the reigning champion and the GM squad.

But his return won’t come with Coca-Cola branding, with Speedcafe of the understanding that it will not back the #1 Erebus Camaro this season despite the driver switch.

Coca-Cola was one of a number of sponsors that left the team amid the Kostecki saga along with Shaw and Partners and Southern Cross Truck Rentals.

There had been talk that the sponsor would follow Kostecki back into the sport should he lob at another team.

Backing from Coca-Cola has continued in the sport, with Thomas Randle’s Tickford Mustang sporting Coke signage on the rear quarters.

Kai Allen and Cam McLeod have also running Coca-Cola signage in Super2.

TFH Hire, meanwhile, has stepped up as the major backer of the Erebus squad.