Earlier today, naming rights sponsor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the end of its deal, as did Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR) via Speedcafe, after Shaw and Partners did so last week.

Erebus has now taken the step of offering fans, who may have bought memberships at a time when Kostecki was set to drive for the team at the start of this season, the option of a refund.

An email sent this afternoon, which Speedcafe has verified as legitimate, states:

Dear Members,

Firstly we would like to thank you for your support, and we understand that the current news may be upsetting and disappointing for some of you.

In light of this, we are offering the option to cancel your membership for a full refund for those members who wish to discontinue their support.

While it would be disappointing to see you leave, we respect your decision.

Should you decide to cancel your membership, please email [email protected] with the first and last name registered to the membership.

Again, we thank you for your ongoing support and we still hope to see many of you at the track.

Kind Regards,

The email ends with Erebus's contact details, although it is not attributed to any particular person/position.

It is not known how many, if any members, have chosen to take up the offer.

‘Silver' memberships, the cheapest option, are currently listed on the team's website for $99.

That package includes:

2024 Member drawstring bag

2024 Member letter

2024 Member bumper sticker

2024 Member lanyard

2024 Member card

Commemorative Championship coin

Team priority news

10% off team merchandise, online & in store

Race results SMS

Access to members only portal

Access to member-only communication

Access to Members-only Facebook page

Priority access to driver signing sessions

Exclusive Member Night at Erebus HQ with drivers and team

Erebus is set to shake down its two brand-new Chevrolet Camaros at Winton tomorrow, with returnee Jack Le Brocq as well as his would-be enduro co-driver Todd Hazelwood behind the wheel.

Hazelwood will fill in for Kostecki at the Bathurst 500 and, while the Barry Ryan-led team has only confirmed the 2023 champion's absence for that event, he is not expected to resume that seat.