The 26-year-old will be looking to become just the second winner of the award from the motorsports arena since five-time world 500cc champion Mick Doohan won the trophy seven times in eight years from 1991 to 1998 – his run only being interrupted by swimming great Daniel Kowalski in 1993.

Other previous high-profile winners of the award have included swimming legend Grant Hackett (seven times), surfing legend Wayne ‘Rabbit' Bartholomew, surf lifesaving's Trevor Hendy, surfer Stephanie Gilmour, track and field star Sally Pearson, golfer Adam Scott and swimming champion Emma McKeon.

The 2023 season was a memorable one for Kostecki in which he claimed 10 pole positions, 18 podium finishes, including six race wins, and the drivers' championship.

He also finished second in the Repco Bathurst 1000 with David Russell – his third consecutive top four finish in the Great Race.

Kostecki also returned to his NASCAR roots last year and qualified 11th and finished 22nd in his NASCAR Cup debut for Richard Childress Racing on the Indianapolis road course.

The nomination comes in a week of controversy involving Kostecki in which it has been confirmed that the reigning champion will not be on the grid for the opening round of the 2024 championship because of a rift within the team.

Erebus Motorsport has thus far only confirmed that the 2023 champion will sit out the Bathurst 500 later this month, but few in the paddock expect him to be driving one of the team's Chevrolet Camaros at any point this year.

The on-going drama has included the withdrawal of three of the team's major partners in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Shaw and Partners, and Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR).

In this week's Pirtek Poll, Speedcafe asked the fans, ‘Would Brodie Kostecki's absence diminish your enjoyment of Supercars?'. After four days more than 76 per cent of fans suggest they want the reigning champion on the grid.

The line-up of contenders for the overall 2023 Sports Star of the Year title includes last year's recipient Jai Opetaia (boxing) seeking to defend his title against Ali Day (surf lifesaving), Mackenzie Arnold (football), Kate Kyros (equestrian), Ellie Beer (athletics), Maddison Levi (rugby 7s), Rosie Malone (hockey), Hayley Raso (football), Ethan Ewing (surfing) and Kostecki.

“The awards night is certainly to celebrate and honour our athletes, but it also brings together the threads of sport right throughout our community at all different levels,” said sports Gold Coast Chairman, Geoff Smith.

“Sports Gold Coast is proud to support this major event and strives to make the Gold Coast Sports Star Awards one of the most prestigious in our nation, renowned for its uniqueness and quality of finalists leading up to the 2032 Olympics.”

Nominations are also invited for the coveted Daphne Pirie, AO Spirit of Sport Medal which will be awarded to an athlete, coach, administrator or volunteer whose involvement in their chosen sport epitomises the true meaning of sportsmanship.