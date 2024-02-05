The multi-year technology-focused partnership is underlined by a passion for innovation and excellence aligned with the fast-paced global nature of Formula 1. Airwallex's pioneering platform will support McLaren's financial operations and deliver efficiencies in the team's multi-currency transactions to unlock new opportunities and scale globally.

Airwallex branding will be featured on the halo of the McLaren MCL38, as well as the overalls of McLaren Formula 1 Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the upcoming 2024 season.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“In the competitive world of Formula 1, efficiency and performance are crucial both on and off the track. We are delighted to have Airwallex on board and use their innovative and trusted payment solutions to support our team's financial operations.”

Jack Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder, Airwallex, said:

“There are very few brands that match McLaren's heritage and global appeal. Like McLaren, Airwallex is constantly innovating to move faster and with greater precision – with a product that unites people around the world. Our partnership will play a key role in supporting our global expansion, and we look forward to working with the McLaren team in 2024 and beyond to support our mutual growth.”