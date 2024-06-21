In the Rodin Motorsport #12 entry at the fifth round of British F4, Ninovic qualified fifth for Races 1 and 3 with his fastest and second fastest laps respectively in the session.

The Safety Car was out on the first lap of Race 1 for a car stranded in a gravel trap. The race resumed with 12mins to go with Ninovic in fourth spot until the final stages where he was able to snare third. Fellow Aussie, Xcel Motorsport's Zack Scoular place 19th.

Race 2's reverse top 12 also had an early safety car when four cars came together, including series leader Deagen Fairclough. At the resumption Ninovic finished second but an amended post-race result put him third. Scoular finished in 13th position.

There was yet another safety car in the early stages of Race 3. Ninovic improved from fourth to third after the race resume and finished third while Scoular was 20th.

Fairclough continues to lead the drivers' standings, but Ninovic is just 29 points behind in second with Scoular 16th. The next round of the British F4 Championship is at Zandvoort on July 13-14.

Meanwhile the third round of the Italian F4 Championship took place at Vallelunga.

Aussies Jack Beeton scored his first pole position in the series and diced with points leader Freddie Slater throughout the first race. Beeton was second when the race was red flagged due to incidents in the back portion of the field. Beeton's US Racing teammate Gianmarco Pradel finished ninth and PHM AIX Racing's Kamal Mrad placed 23rd.

Beeton crossed the line 12th in Race 2 but was penalised five places for contact on a rival. Pradel finished eighth while Mrad recorded a similar result to his first outing with 23rd. In the final Beeton came through to fifth, two places ahead of Pradel while Mrad was 28th.

Beeton sits fifth in the points, Pradel 10th while Mrad has yet to score points. Round four will take place at Mugello on July 12-14.