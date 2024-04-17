The three-time Supercars champion is making his second Cup Series appearance of the season at the famed Alabama venue, marking his first oval start of the year in the top tier.

American hamburger chain Wendy's was already announced as the backer of his Talladega Cup start in the #16 Camaro and has now been revealed as the sponsor of his regular #97 Xfinity ride also.

It comes on the same weekend that Wendy's makes a cameo as the major sponsor of Brad Jones Racing's #96 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar in Taupo, thanks to its new status as a sister brand of Pizza Hut in Australia and plans to enter the Australian market.

Van Gisbergen is currently 15th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three positions outside the Playoff positions, after the first eight races of the season.

His best result thus far is third in a fuel race at Atlanta, although he would most likely have won the Circuit of The Americas encounter – in which he was ultimately classified 27th after taking the chequered flag in second place and then incurring a track limits penalty – if not for double Overtime.

His Cup outing at COTA produced a 20th after a pit lane speeding penalty and gearbox dramas, while the New Zealander finished 18th in last weekend's Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway.

At Talladega, van Gisbergen goes straight into Xfinity Qualifying on Friday evening ET/Saturday morning AEST, then Cup Qualifying on Saturday morning ET/Sunday morning AEST.