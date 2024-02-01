Shane van Gisbergen has signed a management deal with the company of now retired NASCAR champion, Kevin Harvick.

‘KHI Management' (KHIM) has announced the addition of both the Supercars champion and Corey LaJoie to its portfolio, which already includes several NASCAR drivers.

“It's been a huge change for me moving to the USA for 2024 and beyond,” said van Gisbergen.

“It's an exciting opportunity to team up with Kevin and the KHI Management team.

“I feel like I am in a great place for not only on track but off-track support to help me throughout my NASCAR journey.”

Van Gisbergen is a Trackhouse Racing driver, who will contest seven Cup Series races with that team this year on top of a full, 33-race Xfinity Series campaign with Kaulig Racing.

LaJoie drives the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and is about to embark on his fifth season as a full-timer in the Cup Series.

“We've had a busy off season at KHI, both on the management side and the racing side,” said Harvick, who co-owns KHI Management.

“On the management side, we've added Corey and Shane which is great for us.

“With Corey established in the Cup Series and Shane making his transition to NASCAR, I am confident KHIM can help them navigate their careers and grow their brands.”

KHIM's current driver line-up includes Ricky Stenhouse Jnr, Ryan Preece, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, Keelan Harvick, and Landen Lewis.

Harvick has personally endorsed the talent of van Gisbergen after his sensational debut win in Chicago, and stated he would like to see the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner lock horns again with Scott McLaughlin, in NASCAR.

The 2014 Cup Series champion has also given some ominous but helpful advice to SVG ahead of his first full season in stock car racing.

Van Gisbergen is set to make his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona this month, where he will also race in the ARCA Series earlier that Saturday, February 17 (local time).