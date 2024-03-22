The championship has announced that general admission, corporate experiences, and grandstand seating for the Saturday and Sunday of the event “have sold extremely well over recent months, to an unprecedented point where there are only limited options still available.”

General admission on Friday, April 19 is the most plentiful ticketing on offer, starting at $30 each, with limited grandstand seating also still available.

Supercars Chief Operating Officer Tim Watsford said, “Essentially most tickets are sold, a majority of the tickets sold out within a week of going on sale back in November, which is extraordinary.

“We need to ensure the fan experience is world-class, and to do that we must work to a capacity that factors in the food and beverage offerings available, amenities, parking, security and other key parts of information.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

“It’s unprecedented to think we are close to exhausting ticketing options available for an event of this scale, which is great news, but we are definitely getting close to considering that kind of declaration which is why we are encouraging fans to lock in tickets as soon as possible.

“Friday’s general admission tickets start from as low as $30, and fans on the opening day will get to see eight hours of on-track action, including the first ever session for Supercars at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

“There will also be autograph sessions with all of the Supercars drivers, pit lane walks, and plenty of off-track activities to take in, so we’re hoping fans lock in their Friday tickets as soon as possible.”

The announcement comes despite that last month regarding the addition of another grandstand and a new corporate facility to the Tony Quinn-owned circuit.

Supercars’ return to New Zealand will feature an unprecedented full-field Track to Town on the eve of opening practice.

The Great Lake Centre is also hosting concerts during the weekend, with Kaylee Bell performing on Friday, April 19 and Six60 on Saturday, April 20 (tickets sold separately to race day tickets).

At the race track, Supercars has decided to scrap the fuel drop for each of the weekend’s 200km racing, creating strategic intrigue.