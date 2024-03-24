In his first Cup appearance of the year, the New Zealander was 10th-fastest in Practice at the Texas road course.

Come Qualifying, he missed the transfer in Group A by seven thousandths of a second when he set a 2:09.944s in the #16 Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen will therefore start 12th on Sunday (local time), although he is still first of the Kaulig Racing trio, with AJ Allmendinger next-best in 14th.

William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) came from Group B to qualify on pole position with a 2:09.636s in the second round.

Van Gisbergen will start today’s Xfinity Series race from the front row in the #97 Kaulig Chevrolet.

That encounter is due to get underway at 17:00 ET/08:00 AEDT.