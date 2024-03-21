Supercars was once the clear drawcard after F1 itself but has this year lost access to the second set of garages at Albert Park in preference to Formula 2, despite the fact that the junior formula will still undertake its stops in the main pit lane, as revealed by Speedcafe.

That is arguably an added insult to the fact that the Aussie touring car category has to operate in full support category mode in marquees set up in an infield paddock but the practical effect is that, for the first time since 2004, it is racing for championship points without compulsory pit stops.

Furthermore, fans are not even allowed into the Supercars paddock, except for corporate guests who may be shown through by teams at set times.

The chances of the category being back at Albert Park next year are nevertheless firming, and Walkinshaw thinks there will be improvements if that is indeed the case.

“I find it quite disappointing that we’ve been moved out of the pits,” said the Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner.

“I think we present very, very well as a category. I think we present better in pit lane than F2 do and, also, we’re open and transparent.

“So, fans can actually walk down pit lane, and they can see race cars being worked on, which I think is a big part of the event, and we know that the fans love that.

“Having race cars behind closed doors, I don’t think adds a huge amount to the event. I think it detracts from it.

“And when you find out the F2 aren’t even using pit lane to refuel, that adds another little bit of frustration from our side.

“But, hopefully next year, it looks like there are some good plans going forward on what they’re going to do next year to make it better.

“So, we’ll work with this for one year, let’s do the best show we possibly can.

“We’ll do everything we can to service our partners and our fans and make sure that we make a big noise while we’re here, and focus on what we do next year to improve it.”

Supercars has only missed once AGP since the event moved to Albert Park in 1996, ostensibly due to it falling just a week away from a round at Perth’s Wanneroo Raceway.

Walkinshaw certainly hopes the V8s will be back in 2025, for the benefit of partners such as Mobil 1.

“I certainly hope so,” he said.

“I think it’s really, really valuable race for us, particularly for our partners.

“We’ve got big international partners like Mobil 1, for example, that activate quite heavily here and they’ve got their relationship with Formula 1 teams as well.

“So, I think it’s an important event for us as Supercars to be a part of, but it needs to be done in the right way because everyone needs to see value out of it, both AGP and Supercars.”

Fellow WAU co-owner Zak Brown, who is in attendance also in his capacity as McLaren Racing CEO, had the same take.

“I would agree with everything that Ryan said,” remarked Brown.

“I think the fans lose, because now they don’t get to see Formula 2 or Supercars.

“So, I think it’s unfortunate that the set-up, at the end of the day, the fans are getting a lesser experience than they received last year.

“If we’re not going to be in the pit lane, then at least put us in an environment where fans can come see us.

“Like, it’s a critically important race because [it’s] arguably the biggest race in Australia, we want to have Supercars there.

“I also think it’s a different type of racing to Formula 1. I think Supercars is something that the fans love, so not being able to touch and feel, I think is a miss.

“I think we definitely need to be here. But it needs to either go back to the other set-up, or a better set-up.

“A set-up where fans can see neither the Formula 2 cars nor Supercars, at the end of the day they lose out.”

Asked, though, if he wanted to see the category return next year even in the case that there are no changes, Walkinshaw replied, “I don’t think we’ll have a choice, but we want to race here; from a WAU perspective, we want to be racing here.

“It’s an important event for us and an important event for our team.”

Chaz Mostert has qualified WAU’s Mobil 1 Optus Mustang third and ninth so far for the first two races of the MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint.