The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

March 15-17

WINGLESS SPRINT STATE TITLE Perth Motorplex, West Australia

LATE MODEL & SPEEDCAR STATE TITLE Perth Motorplex, West Australia

Shark Bay Speedway, West Australia

Lismore Speedway New South Wales

NEV BRITTON MEMORIAL Sapphire Speedway, New South Wales

MODLITE STATE TITLE & SHANE RYAN MEMORIAL Kingaroy Speedway, Queensland

Rockhampton Speedway, Queensland

V8 DIRT MODS & LEGEND CARS STATE TITLE Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

Sun State Speedway Karts, Queensland

Toowoomba Speedway practice, Queensland

SSA STREET STOCK STATE TITLE Borderline Speedway, South Australia

SSA SUPER SEDAN STATE TITLE Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

BOMBERS STATE TITLE Hobart Raceway, Tasmania

Nyora Raceway, Victoria

Premier Speedway, Victoria

AMCA STATE TITLE Redline Raceway, Victoria

Swan Hill Speedway, Victoria

Avalon Raceway, Victoria

Premier Speedway practice, Victoria