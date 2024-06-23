After a full season in the US last year, Herne lost his seat and returned in a cameo appearance with F.A.S.T Auto Racing which is affiliated with Howe Racing.

He qualified the Chev Camaro second of the 29 entries, along polesitter Austin Green (Ford Mustang) who is a part timer in the series, and ahead of Mustang drivers Adrian Wlostowski, Brent Crews and two-time and current champion Rafa Matos.

“It's been an awesome start to the weekend so far, equal best qualifying effort in TA2,” Herne reported on social media.

Green took the lead at the green flag, but it only took a few turns until Herne took over the front running. The battle between the two raged for eight laps before Green was able to make the pass on Herne in a move which also saw his teammate Wlostowski slip pass. Herne was able to regather second on Lap 10 and a lap before Wlostowski spun and dropped to 12th.

The race came under full caution on Lap 14 with the Jim Gallaugher Mustang in a gravel trap, and Chris Durbin's Camaro stopped. When the race resumed on Lap 19, Herne slipped under Green into and through Turn 1. On the exit Green hit the back of the Herne Camaro which caused extensive damage to the front of the Green Mustang and forced it to retire.

Herne led from Crews until lap 27, when Crews clipped a kerb and hit the rear guard of the Herne Camaro and spun it. While Herne resumed in eighth place, 16-year-old Crews never looked back and led the remaining 18 laps. Herne was able to pull back two places but with five laps to go, slowed noticeably and dropped down the order and finished 22nd.

“That's another race weekend ticked off here in the States, led for two thirds of the race until I was taken out from behind for the lead. Tough, but a positive weekend to come back and ruffle some feathers,” Herne added.

“Really enjoyed the time with Adrian Wlostowski F.A.S.T Auto and as always with Howe Racing. Even given the result, it was the best weekend I've had here in the US so far, I had a good time at the races and learnt a heap. Hopefully we can come back and do it all again!”

The next round of US TA2 Series is at Road America on June 27-30.