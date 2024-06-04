More than half the grid remains unaccounted for in one of the most fluid silly seasons for some time, with Carlos Sainz thought to hold the key to much of it.

Red Bull Racing

A long-term contract remains in place with Max Verstappen, though that hasn't stopped the Dutchman being the subject of intense early-season speculation. For the moment, however, he's staying put and is expected to be joined by Sergio Perez, though others have been linked to the second seat. Perez is out of contract at the end of the year, making his the most coveted drive on the market, but the Mexican is understood to be poised to ink a new deal – potentially before track action begins in Canada this weekend.

Mercedes

The bombshell move of the silly season came from Lewis Hamilton, who has elected to leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season. After the Red Bull Racing opening, Mercedes has the most appealing drive available, with almost every driver on the grid linked to it. George Russell is under contract until the end of next season in the other car, though the identity of his team-mate remains unknown. Kimi Antonelli is a strong contender and Mick Schumacher is a wildcard. Sainz and Ocon have also been flagged as potential targets.

Ferrari

A settled pairing with Charles Leclerc to be joined by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. That has seen the Scuderia split ways with Sainz, making him the key player in the driver market with much expected to fall into place once his future is resolved. What impact Hamilton will have on the Scuderia and Leclerc will be fascinating.

McLaren

Deals with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri heading into the season meant we knew the pair would hang around for at least another season, and probably more. It leaves the squad with a youthful and exciting pairing that looks likely to only get stronger over the coming seasons as its drivers mature.

Aston Martin

The renewal of veteran Fernando Alonso was in equal parts expected and a shock. Expected because he's still delivering what the team wants, but a shock given he's already 42 years old. He'll stay with the squad until at least the end of 2026 as he becomes the oldest driver since Graham Hill in the 1970s to race in F1. His team-mate is more or less known, with Lance Stroll expected to be confirmed for another season with his father's team. That said, Yuki Tsunoda has been floated as an outsider given his connections to Honda, which will supply Aston Martin with power units from 2026.

Alpine

Neither Esteban Ocon nor Pierre Gasly have contracts beyond the current campaign, and it was expected that Ocon would move on – a point confirmed by Alpine on Monday. However, there's a growing opinion that Gasly too will look elsewhere, creating the potential for Alpine to field an all-new pairing for 2025. Jack Doohan has been linked with one of those seats, he's already the team's reserve driver, though Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, and Sainz have also been linked – the latter very much an outside chance at best.

Williams

Heading into the year, team boss James Vowles made his position on Alex Albon very clear – he had a contract and intended to see it honoured. They've since agreed to a new deal, ending suggestions he might find a way to Mercedes. Across the garage, Logan Sargeant has struggled, and speculation persists that he will be replaced, potentially before the end of the year. Given Williams' relationship with Mercedes, it was thought that could be Antonelli's ticket into the sport, especially given a dispensation request was submitted. That may be premature, however, with Schumacher believed to be in the mix to pick up the pieces, at least in the short term. Longer term, multiple sources have indicated Bottas will fill the void.

RB

Red Bull is spoiled for choice with drivers for its second team with Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, and Liam Lawson all vying for a seat with the Faenza operation in 2026. The reality is neither of the current race drivers will be promoted to the senior team, meaning simply renewing them for another season where they are is the easiest solution. That assumes they're performing at the necessary level, and delivering what the team needs. That hasn't always been the case for Ricciardo this season, with Lawson chomping at the bit to replace him.

Sauber

Set to come under the complete ownership of Audi at the start of 2025, moves are already being made to reshape the organisation in the German company's image. Nico Hulkenberg has been signed, the experienced German a safe pair of hands and a known quantity for an operation at the beginning of its F1 journey. Sainz has been linked most heavily with the other drive, even if the car now offers a significant step backwards from the Ferrari he currently pilots. The logic is, with Audi backing, the Spaniard would be well placed to reap the rewards in future. If there are any, and that's the big unknown. Also touted as potentials are Ocon and Zhou.

Haas

With close links to Ferrari it's widely expected Oliver Bearman will be announced as one of the team's drivers. Currently it has none under contract for next season, with Nico Hulkenberg moving to Sauber (Audi) and Kevin Magnussen out of contract. Magnussen's future is uncertain and while he's one name linked with the drive, he's not the only one. Schumacher, Bottas, Zhou, and Ocon have also been flagged as possibilities. Gasly too is a contender, the Frenchman keeping a low profile in a very fluid market.

2025 F1 driver line-up