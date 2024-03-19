The championship-winning team has been in the headlines more for its off-track antics than its on-track domination since allegations against Christian Horner were made public at the start of February.

While Horner was cleared of those allegations, the matter has not disappeared.

An email with leaked material was sent during Free Practice 2 of the Bahrain Grand Prix, a weekend that saw Helmut Marko claim he would be sacked.

Max Verstappen threw his support behind the Austrian, having not done the same for Horner, as factions appeared to develop within the all-conquering organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jos Verstappen stoked those flames by saying the team could “explode” if Horner remained team principal.

Even now it’s claimed the staff member who raised the grievance against Horner internally has now taken the matter to the FIA.

Horner has admitted the ordeal has been a distraction, a point Verstappen Snr has now also acknowledged in comments to Belgian publication Sporza.

“It’s part of it, but it’s also necessary to calm down,” said the 52-year-old of the apparent rift within the team.

“It is necessary to regain calm in the team, but given the circumstances it will take some time, I think.

“I can’t say much about it. Hopefully, they can concentrate on racing again soon because that’s what it’s all about.”

Horner had attempted to hose down the topic in Saudi Arabia when he called for a line to be drawn under the matter.

Then, Verstappen Snr suggested that was wishful thinking as speculation ran rampant that his son could quit the team in favour of Mercedes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a move would be bizarre.

While Mercedes has enjoyed strong success in F1, it has not been on the same level as Red Bull Racing during the current regulation period – which began in 2022.

The current ruleset will continue until the end of next season, with the next generation of rules still be finalised.

F1 is in the midst of an aerodynamic-dominated period, having emerged from a power unit-dominated era that saw Mercedes win eight constructors’ titles on the bounce and seven drivers’ crowns.

Should the 2026 rules prove power unit-biased, history suggests Mercedes is a safe bet – especially given Red Bull Racing has brought its power unit programme in-house, with the assistance of Ford.

Whispers of concern have surrounded that project, though sources with knowledge of it remain confident it is on track and what has been said publicly doesn’t necessarily reflect on what is happening behind closed doors.

In either case, a switch to Mercedes would be a gamble on success for 2026 and, should he switch at the end of the current campaign, throw away a strong chance of the 2025 title.

With success so prized by the Verstappens and the level Red Bull Racing is operating at almost unachievably high, it would be an incredibly bold decision.

“The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does,” Verstappen Snr opined.

“The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is also nothing wrong.

“Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that, but it’s part of Formula 1.”