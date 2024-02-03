Shane van Gisbergen has already vacated the field for a new career in NASCAR and if indeed Kostecki does indeed remain sidelined, then that would account for the two steerers who have collectively won the last three drivers' crowns (and four in total).

The 2023 champion appears set for a split from Erebus Motorsport, the team which fielded him to what was a first such title triumph for both parties.

Thus far, Erebus has only confirmed that Todd Hazelwood will take his place at this month's Thrifty Bathurst 500, although it appears that the absence will span more than just a single event.

Courtney, the 2010 champion, thinks that would blow the title race open even wider than last year's introduction of the Gen3 ruleset.

“Look, we thought it was mixed up last year when we rolled out with the Gen3 and no one had driven it before and with everything going on last year,” noted the new Blanchard Racing Team driver.

“I think this year has already been a bit more extreme than what it was last year with Shane leaving and now the question mark over Brodie.

“They're the two strongest guys on the GM side that are now not there, so it's probably the best shot Cam Waters and Chaz have ever had.

“But, I'm sure they would rather win the championship with guys like Brodie and Shane in it, but I think those guys are going to be probably rubbing their hands together thinking, ‘This is the best shot we've ever got,' and it's quite a leg-up for those guys.”

Kostecki topped the 2023 drivers' championship standings from Triple Eight Race Engineering duo van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney.

Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert ended up fourth, best of the Ford drivers, despite being unable to win a race all year in his Mobil 1 Optus Mustang.

Tickford Racing's Waters finished sixth on the points table but was the only Ford driver to win multiple races, twice being first to the chequered flag in the Monster Energy Mustang and once inheriting a victory due to Triple Eight's double disqualification in Newcastle.

He has twice finished runner-up in the title race, to Scott McLaughlin in 2020 and to van Gisbergen in 2022.

Both are now racing in the United States while Jamie Whincup has retired, meaning the most recent title triumph for an active full-time driver (ie overlooking Kostecki for at least the time being) is that of Mark Winterbottom in 2015, and the only other is Courtney's.

Despite Courtney's matter-of-fact observation, he has personally offered his advice to Kostecki given he is no stranger to a dramatic team split.

Meanwhile, Dick Johnson Racing Team Principal Ryan Story believes it would be “an absolute tragedy” if the 2023 champion is not on the grid in 2024.

In any case, the Erebus Camaros will not be on the grid with the branding of Shaw and Partners, which has confirmed the end of its sponsorship of the team after four years.