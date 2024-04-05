Tradie will back Waters’ cameo in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series aboard a Ford F-150 run by powerhouse squad ThorSport Racing.

The move coincides with Waters becoming a brand ambassador for Tradie, a brand that’s already well known to Supercars.

Tradie backed the fourth Tickford Racing Mustang for the 2022 and 2023 Supercars season, before switching its backing to Team 18 and David Reynolds this year through the Tradie Beer brand.

As well as Tradie, Aussie motorsport patrons James Rosenberg and Scott Taylor are helping fund the Martinsville outing for Waters.

“I am so proud to be taking a major Australian brand, and a growing company who support so many different sports, into the international motorsport arena via this partnership and really want to put on a good show during my maiden outing in the NASCAR Trucks programme,” said Waters.

“To have Tradie backing my USA racing exploits gives the whole programme a huge lift in profile and one that has resonated really strongly within the ThorSport Racing operation.

“I’m also really very fortunate to have the support of two of Australia’s longest-serving motorsport patrons in James Rosenberg and Scott Taylor who have both helped bolster this effort, which I greatly appreciate.”

Tradie founder and CEO Ben Goodfellow welcomed the opportunity to work with Waters.

“We’ve been looking to do something with Cam for some time and when this unique opportunity presented itself, we jumped at it,” he said.

“I have an underlying passion for all forms of sport in the USA and to be supporting a young Aussie having a crack in the ultra-competitive NASCAR Truck Series has all of us at Tradie very excited.

“The Tradie Truck looks fantastic, and we’ll be cheering Cam on throughout his initial foray in the series.”

Waters is yet to drive the F-150 and will have just one 15-minute practice session, and a two-lap qualifying session, before the 200-mile race.

The race starts at 10:30am AEDT on Saturday morning.