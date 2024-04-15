Triple Eight and Supercheap Auto officially launched the continuation of its wildcard programme in Melbourne last Friday night with the covers coming off the Camaro that Cooper Murray and Craig Lowndes will share at Sandown and Bathurst latest this year.

There was also confirmation that Supercheap will continue to back the programme until at least the end of 2025, as well as Murray making his solo Supercars debut in the car at the Darwin Triple Crown.

That will mark the second year running that the T8/Supercheap entry has been run over three rounds, rather than just the two long-distance races.

Speaking at the launch, T8 managing director Whincup admitted that he'd happily see the programme extend to even more rounds, however his understanding if that it's not allowed under the current Teams Racing Charter.

“The TRC states that we can only do a maximum three, so we're doing the maximum,” he told Speedcafe.

“We'd love to do a fourth and fifth given the opportunity but the rules don't allow it at this stage.

“That's okay, we've got three race meetings to make as big a bang as possible.”

Whincup explained that the wildcard cause is one close to his heart given his commitment to developing the next generation of Supercars stars.

“The first part is that it's important to have Lowndesy at Bathurst, because he's the mayor of Bathurst, but to be able to give a young kid some experience… as you can see, I'm a big advocate of brining young talent into the sport and hopefully give them the opportunity to have a career and life that I've enjoyed, and am still enjoying,” he said.

“Broc [Feeney] and Will [Brown] and now giving Cooper his chance. It's a feel-good thing more than anything. Hopefully he can show his talent and get a full-time drive”