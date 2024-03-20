Following complaints made by a staff member against team principal Christian Horner, allegations an independent investigation cleared him of, the team has been embroiled in turmoil.

That has seen the situation develop into an apparent civil war with Horner on one side and Helmut Marko and the Verstappens – three-time world champion Max and his outspoken father, Jos – on the other.

And while it appeared the situation could tear the championship-winning operation apart, it’s suggested those involved have agreed to a public ceasefire.

The drama has remained in the headlines courtesy of live commentary from the figures involved.

Jos Verstappen has called for Horner’s head, while the team principal himself has called for a line to be drawn under the matter.

Marko, who himself was cleared following an apparent investigation into his behaviour in the wake of Horner being cleared, has also stated that he wouldn’t speak about the matter.

That’s consistent with claims from the Mirror in the United Kingdom that those involved have reached a truce following discussions over the last week.

It claims that, for the greater good, they will put their differences aside in pursuit of a fourth world title for Verstappen – and to prevent rivals from poaching key staff as the uncertainty continues.

Max Verstappen had been linked with a move to Mercedes, rumours helped along by its team boss, Toto Wolff, as well as suggestions he could find a new home at Aston Martin.

The development comes as Horner’s position appears to have been reaffirmed within the organisation.

Seemingly on the outer with Marko and the Verstappens, it was suggested the Thai side of the broader Red Bull business had lost faith in the 50-year-old.

Again, the Mirror claims that is not the case, and Horner continues to enjoy support from Chalerm Yoodivhya, who owns 51 percent of Red Bull.

It’s also claimed Franz Watzlawick is also in favour of Horner, as is Oliver Mintzlaff, once thought to be one of his staunchest opponents.

That follows the Red Bull Racing team boss stating that no individual is bigger than the team, seemingly calling Verstappen’s bluff should he choose to leave the organisation.

The Dutchman is understood to have a senior management clause in his contract, reportedly inserted by Marko without the knowledge of Horner, which effectively links their future – should Marko leave, Verstappen would be free to follow.

Red Bull Racing has, by a considerable margin, the most competitive package on the grid.

With regulations remaining stable for next season, that advantage will likely continue, meaning a decision to leave has a good chance of coming at the expense of another world championship.

Furthermore, there is an abundance of options to fill the seat.

Red Bull Racing already has Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson at its disposal and would be in the box seat in the drivers’ market should it look externally.

That, however, is unlikely given the apparent ceasefire as the team looks to stabilise itself after a tumultuous period.