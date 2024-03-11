Horner survived accusations of inappropriate conduct following an investigation carried out by an external barrister, exonerating him on the eve of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, the scandal has shown no signs of dissipating.

Following the Bahrain Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen claimed the team, which has delivered three world titles for his son, Max, could “explode” if Horner remains in charge.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko revealed last weekend that he faced potential suspension as the matter rumbled on internally but was cleared ahead of the race on Saturday.

Max Verstappen publicly threw his support behind the 80-year-old Austrian, stating that he “must stay” within the organisation and subsequently called for peace within the organisation after he won in Jeddah.

Horner, too, has called for a line to be drawn under the protracted saga.

Meanwhile, it's understood the employee who made the allegations has been suspended on full pay.

There are suggestions they could take legal action following a report in a British magazine that named and published images of the individual.

If that wasn't enough, reports in Germany claim Horner is now under renewed pressure to hold on to his job with suggestions he has lost the support of the Thai side of the Red Bull empire.

To date, Horner has had the support of Chalerm Yoodivhya, who owns 51 percent of the company and made an appearance in the paddock in Bahrain.

It's claimed Yoodivhya has since met with Oliver Mintzlaff, who heads the Austrian side of the organisation, and Franz Watzlawick, CEO of beverages, and now holds a different opinion.

That's despite Mintzlaff telling the Daily Mail in Saudi Arabia: “We are happy with our management.”

In a bizarre twist, it's also claimed the Thai-side of Red Bull's ownership's supposed change of mind related to the prospect of a song by pop band U2.

The suspended staff member has a family connection to the band which is, according to F1-Insider, considering penning a song about the saga.

The reputational impact of that, coupled with claims some segments in the United States (the company's biggest market) are calling for a boycott of Red Bull, pose a problem.

Consequently, F1-Insider, a publication understood to have links with Marko, has claimed Horner will be sacked before the Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

Sources within Red Bull Racing rejected the notion outright with an official statement declaring: “As Christian has said, he is grateful for the full support of the shareholders and that remains the case.”

Following the Suadi Arabian Grand Prix, Marko was slated to fly back to Europe with Horner and his wife, Geri, but reportedly changed his plans to travel with Verstappen.

The Australian Grand Prix runs from March 22-24, though teams are expected to begin arriving in Melbourne early next week.